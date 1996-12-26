Airi Matsui

Menu
Date of Birth
26 December 1996
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)

Popular Films

Good Doctor (2018)

Filmography

Good Doctor
Good Doctor
Drama 2018, Japan
