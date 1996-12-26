Menu
Airi Matsui
Date of Birth
26 December 1996
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Popular Films
0.0
Good Doctor
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2018
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Good Doctor
Drama
2018, Japan
