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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marie-Luise Stockinger Marie-Luise Stockinger
Kinoafisha Persons Marie-Luise Stockinger

Marie-Luise Stockinger

Marie-Luise Stockinger

Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Schnee 5.1
Schnee (2023)
Maria Theresa 0.0
Maria Theresa (2017)

Filmography

Schnee 5.1
Schnee
Thriller, Detective 2023, Austria
Maria Theresa
Maria Theresa
Drama, History, 2017, Austria/Czechia/Slovakia/Hungary
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