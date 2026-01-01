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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Marie-Luise Stockinger
Marie-Luise Stockinger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie-Luise Stockinger
Marie-Luise Stockinger
Marie-Luise Stockinger
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.1
Schnee
(2023)
0.0
Maria Theresa
(2017)
Filmography
5.1
Schnee
Thriller, Detective
2023, Austria
Maria Theresa
Drama, History,
2017, Austria/Czechia/Slovakia/Hungary
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