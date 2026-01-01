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Maria Hofstätter
Maria Hofstätter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Hofstätter
Maria Hofstätter
Maria Hofstätter
Date of Birth
30 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.2
A Whole Life
(2023)
7.1
Peacock
(2024)
6.7
Wild Mouse
(2017)
Filmography
5.5
The Heartbreak Agency
Die Liebeskümmerer
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Germany
6.2
The Devil's Bath
Des Teufels Bad
Drama, History, Horror
2024, Austria / Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
Andrea Gets a Divorce
Andrea lässt sich scheiden
Comedy, Drama
2024, Austria
7.1
Peacock
Peacock
Comedy, Drama
2024, Austria / Germany
Watch trailer
5.1
Schnee
Thriller, Detective
2023, Austria
7.2
A Whole Life
Ein ganzes Leben
Drama
2023, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
5.9
What We Wanted
Was wir wollten
Drama
2020, Austria
6.3
Cops
Cops
Drama
2018, Austria
Show more
News about Maria Hofstätter’s private life
'The Devil's Bath': A Haunting Descent into 18th-Century Despair
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