Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Hofstätter Maria Hofstätter
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Hofstätter

Maria Hofstätter

Maria Hofstätter

Date of Birth
30 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

A Whole Life 7.2
A Whole Life (2023)
Peacock 7.1
Peacock (2024)
Wild Mouse 6.7
Wild Mouse (2017)

Filmography

The Heartbreak Agency 5.5
The Heartbreak Agency Die Liebeskümmerer
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Germany
The Devil's Bath 6.2
The Devil's Bath Des Teufels Bad
Drama, History, Horror 2024, Austria / Germany
Watch trailer
Andrea Gets a Divorce 6.6
Andrea Gets a Divorce Andrea lässt sich scheiden
Comedy, Drama 2024, Austria
Peacock 7.1
Peacock Peacock
Comedy, Drama 2024, Austria / Germany
Watch trailer
Schnee 5.1
Schnee
Thriller, Detective 2023, Austria
A Whole Life 7.2
A Whole Life Ein ganzes Leben
Drama 2023, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
What We Wanted 5.9
What We Wanted Was wir wollten
Drama 2020, Austria
Cops 6.3
Cops Cops
Drama 2018, Austria
Show more
News about Maria Hofstätter’s private life
Still from the film 'The Devil's Bath'
'The Devil's Bath': A Haunting Descent into 18th-Century Despair
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more