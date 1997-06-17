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Jeong Bo-min Jeong Bo-min
Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Bo-min

Jeong Bo-min

Jeong Bo-min

Date of Birth
17 June 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Dog Knows Everything 7.9
Dog Knows Everything (2024)
A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories (2025)
Last Summer 7.3
Last Summer (2025)

Filmography

A Hundred Memories 7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Last Summer 7.3
Last Summer
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Dog Knows Everything 7.9
Dog Knows Everything
Drama, Comedy, 2024, South Korea
Oasis 7
Oasis
Drama, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
The Forbidden Marriage 7.3
The Forbidden Marriage
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Eobiseu 7
Eobiseu
Drama, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
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