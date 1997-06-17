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About
Filmography
Jeong Bo-min
Jeong Bo-min
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeong Bo-min
Jeong Bo-min
Jeong Bo-min
Date of Birth
17 June 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Dog Knows Everything
(2024)
7.6
A Hundred Memories
(2025)
7.3
Last Summer
(2025)
Filmography
7.6
A Hundred Memories
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.3
Last Summer
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.9
Dog Knows Everything
Drama, Comedy,
2024, South Korea
7
Oasis
Drama, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
7.3
The Forbidden Marriage
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
7
Eobiseu
Drama, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
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