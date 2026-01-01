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Filmography
Lin Qiang
Lin Qiang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lin Qiang
Lin Qiang
Lin Qiang
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.7
Revenge Immortal
(2023)
0.0
Yinhe Zhi Xin
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Anime
Drama
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2023
2022
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2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
8.7
Revenge Immortal
Drama, Action, Fantasy,
2023, China
Yinhe Zhi Xin
Anime, Sci-Fi
2022, China
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