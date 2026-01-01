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Lin Qiang Lin Qiang
Kinoafisha Persons Lin Qiang

Lin Qiang

Lin Qiang

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Revenge Immortal 8.7
Revenge Immortal (2023)
Yinhe Zhi Xin 0.0
Yinhe Zhi Xin (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Revenge Immortal 8.7
Revenge Immortal
Drama, Action, Fantasy, 2023, China
Yinhe Zhi Xin
Yinhe Zhi Xin
Anime, Sci-Fi 2022, China
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