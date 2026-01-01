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Filmography
Yun Huang
Yun Huang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yun Huang
Yun Huang
Yun Huang
Date of Birth
1 November 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Silent Friend
(2025)
7.2
Kleo
(2022)
Filmography
7.5
Silent Friend
Silent Friend
Biography, History
2025, China / France / Germany / Hungary
Watch trailer
7.3
Kleo
Action
2022, Germany
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