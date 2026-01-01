Menu
Marta Sroka
Marta Sroka
Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action heroine
Popular Films
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Year
All
2022
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
7.3
Kleo
Action
2022, Germany
