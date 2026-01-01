Menu
Markus von Lingen
Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kleo 7.3
Kleo
Action 2022, Germany
Exodus to Shanghai 6.2
Exodus to Shanghai Exodus to Shanghai
Action, Adventure, Drama 2015, Great Britain / Austria / Romania
