Markus von Lingen
Markus von Lingen
Markus von Lingen
Markus von Lingen
Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Kleo
(2022)
6.2
Exodus to Shanghai
(2015)
2
7.3
Kleo
Action
2022, Germany
6.2
Exodus to Shanghai
Exodus to Shanghai
Action, Adventure, Drama
2015, Great Britain / Austria / Romania
