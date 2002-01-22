Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martí Cordero Martí Cordero
Kinoafisha Persons Martí Cordero

Martí Cordero

Martí Cordero

Date of Birth
22 January 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Olympo 6.5
Olympo (2025)
¿Quién es quién? 5.7
¿Quién es quién? (2024)

Filmography

Olympo 6.5
Olympo
Drama, Romantic, Sport 2025, Spain
¿Quién es quién? 5.7
¿Quién es quién? ¿Quién es quién?
Comedy 2024, Spain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more