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Filmography
Martí Cordero
Martí Cordero
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martí Cordero
Martí Cordero
Martí Cordero
Date of Birth
22 January 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.5
Olympo
(2025)
5.7
¿Quién es quién?
(2024)
Filmography
6.5
Olympo
Drama, Romantic, Sport
2025, Spain
5.7
¿Quién es quién?
¿Quién es quién?
Comedy
2024, Spain
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