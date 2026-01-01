Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leanna Chea
Leanna Chea Leanna Chea
Kinoafisha Persons Leanna Chea

Leanna Chea

Leanna Chea

Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

In the Nguyen Kitchen 6.8
In the Nguyen Kitchen (2024)
Guru 6.5
Guru (2025)
Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom 5.1
Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (2023)

Filmography

Guru 6.5
Guru Gourou
Thriller 2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
In the Nguyen Kitchen 6.8
In the Nguyen Kitchen Dans la cuisine des Nguyen
Musical 2024, France
Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom 5.1
Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom Astérix & Obélix: L'Empire du Milieu
Comedy, Family 2023, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more