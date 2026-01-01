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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Leanna Chea
Leanna Chea
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leanna Chea
Leanna Chea
Leanna Chea
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.8
In the Nguyen Kitchen
(2024)
6.5
Guru
(2025)
Tickets
5.1
Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom
(2023)
Filmography
6.5
Guru
Gourou
Thriller
2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
In the Nguyen Kitchen
Dans la cuisine des Nguyen
Musical
2024, France
5.1
Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom
Astérix & Obélix: L'Empire du Milieu
Comedy, Family
2023, France
Watch trailer
Show more
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