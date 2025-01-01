Menu
Kinoafisha
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Date of Birth
14 April 1905
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
10 October 1954
6.4
The Return of Maxim
(1937)
6.3
Spring in Moscow
(1953)
6.3
Spring in Moscow
Vesna v Moskve
Drama
1953, USSR
6.4
The Return of Maxim
Vozvrashchenie Maksima
Drama
1937, USSR
