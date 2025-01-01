Anatoly Kuznetsov

Menu
Date of Birth
14 April 1905
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
10 October 1954

Popular Films

The Return of Maxim 6.4
The Return of Maxim (1937)
Spring in Moscow 6.3
Spring in Moscow (1953)

Filmography

Spring in Moscow 6.3
Spring in Moscow Vesna v Moskve
Drama 1953, USSR
The Return of Maxim 6.4
The Return of Maxim Vozvrashchenie Maksima
Drama 1937, USSR
