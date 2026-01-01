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Filmography
Liz Kingsman
Liz Kingsman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz Kingsman
Liz Kingsman
Liz Kingsman
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.7
Project Hail Mary
(2026)
Tickets
7.3
Starstruck
(2021)
7.0
I, Jack Wright
(2025)
Filmography
Spaceballs 2
Spaceballs 2
Comedy
2027, USA
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Practical Magic 2
Practical Magic 2
Romantic, Fantasy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7
I, Jack Wright
Drama, Crime, Detective
2025, Great Britain
6.3
Wedding Season
Comedy, Action, Romantic
2022, Great Britain
7.3
Starstruck
Comedy
2021, Great Britain
Show more
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