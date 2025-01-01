Menu
Andrey Frolov

Date of Birth
19 October 1909
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
22 May 1967

Filmography

Genre
Year
Green house 5.4
Green house Green house
Drama 1964, USSR
Guest from Kuban 6
Guest from Kuban Gost s Kubani
Comedy 1956, USSR
The Winner 7.3
The Winner Pervaya perchatka
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1947, USSR
