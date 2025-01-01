Menu
Andrey Frolov
Andrey Frolov
Andrey Frolov
Andrey Frolov
Andrey Frolov
Date of Birth
19 October 1909
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
22 May 1967
Popular Films
7.3
The Winner
(1947)
6.0
Guest from Kuban
(1956)
5.4
Green house
(1964)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1964
1956
1947
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
5.4
Green house
Green house
Drama
1964, USSR
6
Guest from Kuban
Gost s Kubani
Comedy
1956, USSR
7.3
The Winner
Pervaya perchatka
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1947, USSR
