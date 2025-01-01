Menu
Filmography
Aleksandr Lutchenko
Aleksandr Lutchenko
Aleksandr Lutchenko
Aleksandr Lutchenko
Date of Birth
16 August 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
10
Nastoyashchij
(2023)
8.9
Pervyy otdel
(2020)
0.0
Svoi
(2017)
Filmography
6
Actor
7
Sparta 2. Goplity
Action, Drama
2025, Russia
Nash specnaz – 3
Action
2024, Russia
10
Nastoyashchij
Drama, Crime
2023, Russia
Uslovnyj ment 5
Detective
2023, Russia
8.9
Pervyy otdel
Detective
2020, Russia
Velikolepnaya Pyatyorka
Detective
2019, Russia
Svoi
Drama, Crime, Detective
2017, Russia
