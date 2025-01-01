Aleksandr Lutchenko

Menu
Date of Birth
16 August 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sparta 2. Goplity
Action, Drama 2025, Russia
Nash specnaz – 3
Nash specnaz – 3
Action 2024, Russia
Nastoyashchij 10
Nastoyashchij
Drama, Crime 2023, Russia
Uslovnyj ment 5
Uslovnyj ment 5
Detective 2023, Russia
Pervyy otdel 8.9
Pervyy otdel
Detective 2020, Russia
Velikolepnaya Pyatyorka
Velikolepnaya Pyatyorka
Detective 2019, Russia
Svoi
Svoi
Drama, Crime, Detective 2017, Russia
