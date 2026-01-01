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Julius Fleischanderl
Julius Fleischanderl
Kinoafisha
Persons
Julius Fleischanderl
Julius Fleischanderl
Julius Fleischanderl
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Breakthrough
(2025)
0.0
Cryptid
(2020)
Filmography
6.9
The Breakthrough
Drama, Crime,
2025, Sweden
Cryptid
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2020, Sweden
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