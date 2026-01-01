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Filmography
Lee Jin-woo
Lee Jin-woo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jin-woo
Lee Jin-woo
Lee Jin-woo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.1
Namib
(2024)
0.0
Crushology 101'
(2025)
0.0
Cabbage Your Life
(2026)
Filmography
Cabbage Your Life
Drama, Comedy, Family,
2026, South Korea
Notes from the Last Row
Drama, Thriller
2026, South Korea
Crushology 101'
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Lead Male Character Search
Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
6.1
Namib
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
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