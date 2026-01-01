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Lee Jin-woo Lee Jin-woo
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jin-woo

Lee Jin-woo

Lee Jin-woo

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Namib 6.1
Namib (2024)
Crushology 101' 0.0
Crushology 101' (2025)
Cabbage Your Life 0.0
Cabbage Your Life (2026)

Filmography

Cabbage Your Life
Cabbage Your Life
Drama, Comedy, Family, 2026, South Korea
Notes from the Last Row
Notes from the Last Row
Drama, Thriller 2026, South Korea
Crushology 101'
Crushology 101'
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Lead Male Character Search
Lead Male Character Search
Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Namib 6.1
Namib
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
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