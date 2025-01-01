Menu
Alex Scharfman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Popular Films
6.4
Death of a Unicorne
(2025)
Filmography
6.4
Death of a Unicorne
Death of a Unicorne
Comedy, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
News about Alex Scharfman’s private life
'Death of a Unicorn' – A24’s Most Bizarre Ride Yet? Why You’ll Either Love It or Walk Out Bewildered
'Death of A Unicorn': A Dark R-Rated Fantasy with Surreal Twists Hits Theaters
