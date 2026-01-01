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Laurent Maurel Laurent Maurel
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Maurel

Laurent Maurel

Laurent Maurel

Date of Birth
5 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

La Vierge, les Coptes et moi... 6.6
La Vierge, les Coptes et moi... (2011)
Pil's Adventures 6.6
Pil's Adventures (2021)
SamSam 5.0
SamSam (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ourika
Ourika
Drama, Action 2024, France
3.8
Pacific Fear Pacific Fear
Horror 2023, France
From Paris with Danger 4.8
From Paris with Danger Her Deadly Night in Paris
Adventure, Crime, Detective 2023, USA
Pil's Adventures 6.6
Pil's Adventures Pil's Adventures
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2021, France
Watch trailer
SamSam 5
SamSam SamSam
Animation, Family, Adventure 2019, France
Watch trailer
La Vierge, les Coptes et moi... 6.6
La Vierge, les Coptes et moi... La Vierge, les Coptes et moi...
Comedy, Documentary 2011, France / Qatar / Egypt
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