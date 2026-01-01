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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Laurent Maurel
Laurent Maurel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Maurel
Laurent Maurel
Laurent Maurel
Date of Birth
5 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.6
La Vierge, les Coptes et moi...
(2011)
6.6
Pil's Adventures
(2021)
5.0
SamSam
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
2024
2023
2021
2019
2011
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
Ourika
Drama, Action
2024, France
3.8
Pacific Fear
Pacific Fear
Horror
2023, France
4.8
From Paris with Danger
Her Deadly Night in Paris
Adventure, Crime, Detective
2023, USA
6.6
Pil's Adventures
Pil's Adventures
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2021, France
Watch trailer
5
SamSam
SamSam
Animation, Family, Adventure
2019, France
Watch trailer
6.6
La Vierge, les Coptes et moi...
La Vierge, les Coptes et moi...
Comedy, Documentary
2011, France / Qatar / Egypt
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