Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lorna Cepeda Lorna Cepeda
Kinoafisha Persons Lorna Cepeda

Lorna Cepeda

Lorna Cepeda

Date of Birth
18 November 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Betty la Fea: The Story Continues 6.2
Betty la Fea: The Story Continues (2024)

Filmography

Betty la Fea: The Story Continues 6.2
Betty la Fea: The Story Continues
Comedy 2024, Colombia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more