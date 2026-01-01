Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lorna Cepeda
Lorna Cepeda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorna Cepeda
Lorna Cepeda
Lorna Cepeda
Date of Birth
18 November 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.2
Betty la Fea: The Story Continues
(2024)
Filmography
6.2
Betty la Fea: The Story Continues
Comedy
2024, Colombia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree