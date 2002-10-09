Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Minyeong Choi
Minyeong Choi Minyeong Choi
Kinoafisha Persons Minyeong Choi

Minyeong Choi

Minyeong Choi

Date of Birth
9 October 2002
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Dream Palace 7.2
Dream Palace (2022)
Twenty Five Twenty One 0.0
Twenty Five Twenty One (2022)
XO, Kitty 0.0
XO, Kitty (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 1 TV Shows 3 Actor 4
XO, Kitty
XO, Kitty
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
Twenty Five Twenty One
Twenty Five Twenty One
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, South Korea
Dream Palace 7.3
Dream Palace Dream Palace
Drama 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Confession
Confession
Drama, Detective 2019, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more