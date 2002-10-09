Menu
Minyeong Choi
Minyeong Choi
Minyeong Choi
Minyeong Choi
Minyeong Choi
Date of Birth
9 October 2002
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.2
Dream Palace
(2022)
0.0
Twenty Five Twenty One
(2022)
0.0
XO, Kitty
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2022
2019
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actor
4
XO, Kitty
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
Twenty Five Twenty One
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2022, South Korea
7.3
Dream Palace
Dream Palace
Drama
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Confession
Drama, Detective
2019, South Korea
