Александра Щичко
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Khoroshie devochki
(2024)
0.0
Sedmoe nebo
(2024)
0.0
Zakon sluchajnyh sovpadenij
(2025)
Filmography
Actress
6
Zakon sluchajnyh sovpadenij
Detective
2025, Russia
Izvinite, ya peredumala umirat
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Nevinovnaya
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Sedmoe nebo
Romantic
2024, Russia
Гатчина. Молчание Сильвии
Гатчина. Молчание Сильвии
Documentary, War
2024, Russia
8.5
Khoroshie devochki
Khoroshie devochki
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2024, Russia
