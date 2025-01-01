Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Александра Щичко Александра Щичко
Kinoafisha Persons Александра Щичко

Александра Щичко

Александра Щичко

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

8.5
Khoroshie devochki (2024)
Sedmoe nebo 0.0
Sedmoe nebo (2024)
Zakon sluchajnyh sovpadenij 0.0
Zakon sluchajnyh sovpadenij (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 2 TV Shows 4 Actress 6
Zakon sluchajnyh sovpadenij
Zakon sluchajnyh sovpadenij
Detective 2025, Russia
Izvinite, ya peredumala umirat
Izvinite, ya peredumala umirat
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Nevinovnaya
Nevinovnaya
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Sedmoe nebo
Sedmoe nebo
Romantic 2024, Russia
Гатчина. Молчание Сильвии
Гатчина. Молчание Сильвии Гатчина. Молчание Сильвии
Documentary, War 2024, Russia
8.5
Khoroshie devochki Khoroshie devochki
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2024, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more