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Filmography
Ariel Donoghue
Ariel Donoghue
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ariel Donoghue
Ariel Donoghue
Ariel Donoghue
Date of Birth
10 March 2010
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Wolf Like Me
(2022)
6.7
Trap
(2024)
6.5
Blueback
(2022)
Filmography
6.1
Playing Gracie Darling
Drama, Detective
2025, Australia
6.7
Trap
Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Wolf Like Me
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Horror
2022, Australia
6.5
Blueback
Blueback
Drama, Family
2022, Australia
Watch trailer
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