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Ariel Donoghue
Ariel Donoghue Ariel Donoghue
Kinoafisha Persons Ariel Donoghue

Ariel Donoghue

Ariel Donoghue

Date of Birth
10 March 2010
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Wolf Like Me 7.1
Wolf Like Me (2022)
Trap 6.7
Trap (2024)
Blueback 6.5
Blueback (2022)

Filmography

Playing Gracie Darling 6.1
Playing Gracie Darling
Drama, Detective 2025, Australia
Trap 6.7
Trap Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Wolf Like Me 7.1
Wolf Like Me
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Horror 2022, Australia
Blueback 6.5
Blueback Blueback
Drama, Family 2022, Australia
Watch trailer
Show more
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