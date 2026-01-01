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About
Filmography
Erik Thomson
Erik Thomson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Thomson
Erik Thomson
Erik Thomson
Date of Birth
27 April 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
800 Words
(2015)
7.5
My Life Is Murder
(2019)
7.4
Storm Boy
(2019)
Filmography
My Brilliant Career
Drama, Romantic, History
2026, Australia
7.4
Black Snow
Drama, Crime, Detective
2023, Australia
6.5
How to Please a Woman
How to Please a Woman
Drama
2022, Australia
6.5
Blueback
Blueback
Drama, Family
2022, Australia
Watch trailer
6.1
Monolith
Monolith
Detective, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2022, Australia
Watch trailer
6.5
Back to the Rafters
Drama, Comedy
2021, Australia
5.7
Coming Home in the Dark
Coming Home in the Dark
Horror, Thriller
2021, New Zealand
6.7
The Luminaries
Adventure, Detective,
2020, Great Britain/New Zealand
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