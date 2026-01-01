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Erik Thomson
Erik Thomson Erik Thomson
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Thomson

Erik Thomson

Erik Thomson

Date of Birth
27 April 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

800 Words 7.8
800 Words (2015)
My Life Is Murder 7.5
My Life Is Murder (2019)
Storm Boy 7.4
Storm Boy (2019)

Filmography

My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career
Drama, Romantic, History 2026, Australia
Black Snow 7.4
Black Snow
Drama, Crime, Detective 2023, Australia
How to Please a Woman 6.5
How to Please a Woman How to Please a Woman
Drama 2022, Australia
Blueback 6.5
Blueback Blueback
Drama, Family 2022, Australia
Watch trailer
Monolith 6.1
Monolith Monolith
Detective, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, Australia
Watch trailer
Back to the Rafters 6.5
Back to the Rafters
Drama, Comedy 2021, Australia
Coming Home in the Dark 5.7
Coming Home in the Dark Coming Home in the Dark
Horror, Thriller 2021, New Zealand
The Luminaries 6.7
The Luminaries
Adventure, Detective, 2020, Great Britain/New Zealand
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