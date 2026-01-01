Melody Tang

Menu
Date of Birth
15 July 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Story of Kunning Palace
(2023)
6.2
Lao shi hao
(2019)
8
Story of Kunning Palace
Drama, Romantic, History
2023, China
6.2
Lao shi hao
Lao shi hao
Drama
2019, China
