Melody Tang

Date of Birth
15 July 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Story of Kunning Palace (2023)
Lao shi hao (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Story of Kunning Palace 8
Story of Kunning Palace
Drama, Romantic, History 2023, China
Lao shi hao
Drama 2019, China
