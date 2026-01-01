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Filmography
Louis James
Louis James
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis James
Louis James
Louis James
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.2
Escape
(2023)
5.4
Tale of the Forest Unicorn
(2025)
5.3
Bone Keeper
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Family
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
Producer
1
5.3
Bone Keeper
Bone Keeper
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Tale of the Forest Unicorn
Tale of the Forest Unicorn
Family
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
3.8
Manor of Darkness
Manor of Darkness
Horror
2025, Great Britain
5.3
River of Blood
River of Blood
Horror, Thriller
2024, Denmark / Great Britain
6.2
Escape
Escape
Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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