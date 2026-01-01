Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Louis James
Louis James Louis James
Kinoafisha Persons Louis James

Louis James

Louis James

Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Escape 6.2
Escape (2023)
Tale of the Forest Unicorn 5.4
Tale of the Forest Unicorn (2025)
Bone Keeper 5.3
Bone Keeper (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bone Keeper 5.3
Bone Keeper Bone Keeper
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tale of the Forest Unicorn 5.4
Tale of the Forest Unicorn Tale of the Forest Unicorn
Family 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Manor of Darkness 3.8
Manor of Darkness Manor of Darkness
Horror 2025, Great Britain
River of Blood 5.3
River of Blood River of Blood
Horror, Thriller 2024, Denmark / Great Britain
Escape 6.2
Escape Escape
Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more