Micke Spreitz

Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
5 July 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Millennium
(2010)
7.5
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest
(2009)
Filmography
2
8.1
Millennium
Action, Thriller, Detective
2010, Sweden/Germany/Denmark
7.5
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest
Luftslottet som sprängdes
Thriller, Drama
2009, Germany / Denmark / Sweden
Watch trailer
