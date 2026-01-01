Micke Spreitz

Menu
Date of Birth
5 July 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Millennium (2010)
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Millennium
Action, Thriller, Detective 2010, Sweden/Germany/Denmark
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest Luftslottet som sprängdes
Thriller, Drama 2009, Germany / Denmark / Sweden
