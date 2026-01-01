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Nadech Kugimiya
Nadech Kugimiya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadech Kugimiya
Nadech Kugimiya
Nadech Kugimiya
Date of Birth
17 December 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
Tee Yod 2
(2024)
6.3
Death Whisperer
(2023)
5.9
Death Whisperer
(2025)
Filmography
5.9
Death Whisperer
Tee yod 3
Action, Horror, Thriller
2025, Thailand
Watch trailer
6.7
Tee Yod 2
Death Whisperer 2
Action, Horror, Thriller
2024, Thailand
Watch trailer
6.3
Death Whisperer
Tee Yod
Horror
2023, Thailand
Watch trailer
Show more
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