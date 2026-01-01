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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Beichen Liu
Beichen Liu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Beichen Liu
Beichen Liu
Beichen Liu
Date of Birth
13 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Scumbag System
(2020)
7.5
Blades of the Guardians
(2023)
7.4
Full-Time Magister
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2020
2018
2016
All
4
TV Shows
4
Actor
4
7.5
Blades of the Guardians
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Anime
2023, China
7.6
Scumbag System
Drama, Anime, History
2020, China
7.1
Cinderella Chef
Anime, Romantic, History
2018, China
7.4
Full-Time Magister
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2016, China
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