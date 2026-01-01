Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Beichen Liu Beichen Liu
Kinoafisha Persons Beichen Liu

Beichen Liu

Beichen Liu

Date of Birth
13 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Scumbag System 7.6
Scumbag System (2020)
Blades of the Guardians 7.5
Blades of the Guardians (2023)
Full-Time Magister 7.4
Full-Time Magister (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blades of the Guardians 7.5
Blades of the Guardians
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Anime 2023, China
Scumbag System 7.6
Scumbag System
Drama, Anime, History 2020, China
Cinderella Chef 7.1
Cinderella Chef
Anime, Romantic, History 2018, China
Full-Time Magister 7.4
Full-Time Magister
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2016, China
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more