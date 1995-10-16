Menu
Lanling Li
Kinoafisha Persons Lanling Li

Lanling Li

Date of Birth
16 October 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

A Will Eternal 7.8
A Will Eternal (2020)
Word of Honor 7.5
Word of Honor (2022)
Ya She 7.0
Ya She (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ya She 7
Ya She
Fantasy, Mystery, History 2024, China
Word of Honor 7.5
Word of Honor
Action, Adventure, Anime 2022, China
Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away 5
Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away
Animation, Comedy 2022, China
Watch trailer
A Will Eternal 7.8
A Will Eternal
Comedy, Action, Anime, Fantasy 2020, China
Fairies Album
Fairies Album
Adventure, Anime, Mystery 2020, China
Stars Fall
Stars Fall
Anime, Sci-Fi, Detective 2019, China
