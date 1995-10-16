Menu
Lanling Li
Lanling Li
Lanling Li
Date of Birth
16 October 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.8
A Will Eternal
(2020)
7.5
Word of Honor
(2022)
7.0
Ya She
(2024)
Filmography
Actor
6
7
Ya She
Fantasy, Mystery, History
2024, China
7.5
Word of Honor
Action, Adventure, Anime
2022, China
5
Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away
Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away
Animation, Comedy
2022, China
Watch trailer
7.8
A Will Eternal
Comedy, Action, Anime, Fantasy
2020, China
Fairies Album
Adventure, Anime, Mystery
2020, China
Stars Fall
Anime, Sci-Fi, Detective
2019, China
