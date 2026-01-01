Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maksim Matuznyy
Maksim Matuznyy Maksim Matuznyy
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Matuznyy

Maksim Matuznyy

Maksim Matuznyy

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Last kvest 7.8
Last kvest (2023)
Opasnaya blizost 7.4
Opasnaya blizost (2025)
Emergency Landing 7.2
Emergency Landing (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Haj, sisters
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Opasnaya blizost 7.4
Opasnaya blizost
Drama 2025, Russia
My Grandfather's Rules for Men 7.2
My Grandfather's Rules for Men Muzhskie pravila moego deda
Comedy, Adventure 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Last kvest 7.8
Last kvest
Drama, Thriller 2023, Russia
Emergency Landing 7.2
Emergency Landing Na solntse, vdol ryadov kukuruzy
Drama, Action 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more