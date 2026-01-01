Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksim Matuznyy
Maksim Matuznyy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Matuznyy
Maksim Matuznyy
Maksim Matuznyy
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Last kvest
(2023)
7.4
Opasnaya blizost
(2025)
7.2
Emergency Landing
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
Haj, sisters
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
7.4
Opasnaya blizost
Drama
2025, Russia
7.2
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
Muzhskie pravila moego deda
Comedy, Adventure
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
7.8
Last kvest
Drama, Thriller
2023, Russia
7.2
Emergency Landing
Na solntse, vdol ryadov kukuruzy
Drama, Action
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree