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What to watch
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Filmography
Ava Breuer
Ava Breuer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ava Breuer
Ava Breuer
Ava Breuer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Another Body
(2023)
5.4
Turn Me On
(2024)
5.1
Prom Dates
(2024)
Filmography
5.1
Prom Dates
Prom Dates
Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Turn Me On
Turn Me On
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Another Body
Another Body
Documentary
2023, Great Britain / USA
Show more
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