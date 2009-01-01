Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Matilda Gross
Matilda Gross Matilda Gross
Kinoafisha Persons Matilda Gross

Matilda Gross

Matilda Gross

Date of Birth
1 January 2009
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Nelly Rapp - The Dark Forest 6.6
Nelly Rapp - The Dark Forest (2023)
Nelly Rapp – Monsteragent 6.1
Nelly Rapp – Monsteragent (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nelly Rapp - The Dark Forest 6.6
Nelly Rapp - The Dark Forest Nelly Rapp - Dödens spegel
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, Sweden
Watch trailer
Nelly Rapp – Monsteragent 6.1
Nelly Rapp – Monsteragent Nelly Rapp - Monsteragent
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2020, Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more