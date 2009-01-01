Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Matilda Gross
Matilda Gross
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matilda Gross
Matilda Gross
Matilda Gross
Date of Birth
1 January 2009
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.6
Nelly Rapp - The Dark Forest
(2023)
6.1
Nelly Rapp – Monsteragent
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2023
2020
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.6
Nelly Rapp - The Dark Forest
Nelly Rapp - Dödens spegel
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2023, Sweden
Watch trailer
6.1
Nelly Rapp – Monsteragent
Nelly Rapp - Monsteragent
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2020, Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree