Poster of Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales

Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari 18+
Synopsis

44th film in the Doraemon the Movie series The story is set in the magnificent medieval European world depicted in the pictures. Doraemon and his friends dive into the 'world of pictures' and have a great adventure in this completely original story!!
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 15 January 2026
Release date
15 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $11,087,957
Production ADK, Fujiko Productions, Shin Ei Animation
Also known as
Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari, Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Art World Tales, Doraemon il film: Nobita e il racconto del mondo della pittura, Phim Điện Ảnh Doraemon: Nobita Và Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Vào Thế Giới Trong Tranh, Дораэмон: Истории о мире искусства Нобиты, 哆啦A梦：大雄的绘画奇遇记, 映画ドラえもん のび太の絵世界物語, 電影哆啦A夢：大雄的繪畫世界物語, 電影多啦A夢：大雄之繪畫世界物語
Director
Yukiyo Teramoto
Cast
Wasabi Mizuta
Megumi Ôhara
Yumi Kakazu
Subaru Kimura
Seki Tomokazu
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
