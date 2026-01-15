44th film in the Doraemon the Movie series The story is set in the magnificent medieval European world depicted in the pictures. Doraemon and his friends dive into the 'world of pictures' and have a great adventure in this completely original story!!
CountryJapan
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere15 January 2026
15 January 2026
Worldwide Gross$11,087,957
ProductionADK, Fujiko Productions, Shin Ei Animation
Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari, Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Art World Tales, Doraemon il film: Nobita e il racconto del mondo della pittura, Phim Điện Ảnh Doraemon: Nobita Và Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Vào Thế Giới Trong Tranh, Дораэмон: Истории о мире искусства Нобиты, 哆啦A梦：大雄的绘画奇遇记, 映画ドラえもん のび太の絵世界物語, 電影哆啦A夢：大雄的繪畫世界物語, 電影多啦A夢：大雄之繪畫世界物語