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Euridice Axen Euridice Axen
Kinoafisha Persons Euridice Axen

Euridice Axen

Euridice Axen

Date of Birth
20 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Il processo 7.1
Il processo (2019)
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts 7.1
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (2021)
Loro 1 6.1
Loro 1 (2018)

Filmography

Volare 5.2
Volare Volare
Comedy 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts 7.1
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Italy
A casa tutti bene - La serie
A casa tutti bene - La serie
Drama, Comedy 2021, Italy
Per tutta la vita 5.8
Per tutta la vita Per tutta la vita
Comedy 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
Gli infedeli 4.7
Gli infedeli Gli infedeli
Comedy 2020, Italy
Il processo 7.1
Il processo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, Italy
Loro 1 6.1
Loro 1 Loro
Drama 2018, Italy / France
Watch trailer
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli 5.2
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli
Comedy 2014, Italy
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