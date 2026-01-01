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About
Filmography
Euridice Axen
Euridice Axen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Euridice Axen
Euridice Axen
Euridice Axen
Date of Birth
20 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Il processo
(2019)
7.1
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
(2021)
6.1
Loro 1
(2018)
Filmography
5.2
Volare
Volare
Comedy
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
7.1
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Italy
A casa tutti bene - La serie
Drama, Comedy
2021, Italy
5.8
Per tutta la vita
Per tutta la vita
Comedy
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
4.7
Gli infedeli
Gli infedeli
Comedy
2020, Italy
7.1
Il processo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, Italy
6.1
Loro 1
Loro
Drama
2018, Italy / France
Watch trailer
5.2
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli
Comedy
2014, Italy
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