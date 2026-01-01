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Filmography
Emily Hall
Emily Hall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Hall
Emily Hall
Emily Hall
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Leverage: Redemption
(2021)
6.7
KillHer
(2022)
5.4
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
(2025)
Filmography
5.4
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
3.5
Lumina
Lumina
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, Canada / USA
6.7
KillHer
KillHer
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Leverage: Redemption
Action, Adventure, Crime
2021, USA
Show more
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