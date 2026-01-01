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Emily Hall
Emily Hall Emily Hall
Kinoafisha Persons Emily Hall

Emily Hall

Emily Hall

Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Leverage: Redemption 7.9
Leverage: Redemption (2021)
KillHer 6.7
KillHer (2022)
A Merry Little Ex-Mas 5.4
A Merry Little Ex-Mas (2025)

Filmography

A Merry Little Ex-Mas 5.4
A Merry Little Ex-Mas A Merry Little Ex-Mas
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Lumina 3.5
Lumina Lumina
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, Canada / USA
KillHer 6.7
KillHer KillHer
Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Leverage: Redemption 7.9
Leverage: Redemption
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, USA
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