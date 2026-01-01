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Filmography
Emily Davis
Emily Davis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Davis
Emily Davis
Emily Davis
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
High Maintenance
(2016)
7.2
American Rust
(2021)
7.0
Servant
(2019)
Filmography
7
The Patient
Thriller,
2022, USA
5
The Harbinger
The Harbinger
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
American Rust
Drama
2021, USA
7
Servant
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
5.8
The Plagiarists
The Plagiarists
Comedy, Drama
2019, USA
7.9
High Maintenance
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
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