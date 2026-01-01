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Emily Davis
Emily Davis Emily Davis
Kinoafisha Persons Emily Davis

Emily Davis

Emily Davis

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

High Maintenance 7.9
High Maintenance (2016)
American Rust 7.2
American Rust (2021)
Servant 7.0
Servant (2019)

Filmography

The Patient 7
The Patient
Thriller, 2022, USA
The Harbinger 5
The Harbinger The Harbinger
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
American Rust 7.2
American Rust
Drama 2021, USA
Servant 7
Servant
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
The Plagiarists 5.8
The Plagiarists The Plagiarists
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
High Maintenance 7.9
High Maintenance
Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
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