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Erin Fritch Erin Fritch
Kinoafisha Persons Erin Fritch

Erin Fritch

Erin Fritch

Date of Birth
12 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Elementary 7.7
Elementary (2012)
The Four Seasons 7.1
The Four Seasons (2025)
Igby Goes Down 6.8
Igby Goes Down (2002)

Filmography

The Four Seasons 7.1
The Four Seasons
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Mother Couch 6.5
Mother Couch Mother Couch
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
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Elementary 7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, USA
Igby Goes Down 6.8
Igby Goes Down Igby Goes Down
Comedy, Drama 2002, Germany / USA
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