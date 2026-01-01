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Filmography
Erin Fritch
Erin Fritch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erin Fritch
Erin Fritch
Erin Fritch
Date of Birth
12 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Elementary
(2012)
7.1
The Four Seasons
(2025)
6.8
Igby Goes Down
(2002)
Filmography
7.1
The Four Seasons
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
6.5
Mother Couch
Mother Couch
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
6.8
Igby Goes Down
Igby Goes Down
Comedy, Drama
2002, Germany / USA
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