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Filmography
Eline Schumacher
Eline Schumacher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eline Schumacher
Eline Schumacher
Eline Schumacher
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
Des gens bien
(2022)
5.2
Megalomaniac
(2022)
Filmography
7
Des gens bien
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2022, Belgium
5.2
Megalomaniac
Megalomaniac
Horror
2022, Belgium
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