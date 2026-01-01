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About
Filmography
Jong-suk Lee
Jong-suk Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jong-suk Lee
Jong-suk Lee
Jong-suk Lee
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Negotiation
(2018)
6.4
Law and the City
(2025)
0.0
The Remarried Empress
(2026)
Filmography
The Remarried Empress
Drama, Romantic
2026, South Korea
6.4
Law and the City
Drama,
2025, South Korea
6.9
The Negotiation
Hyeob-sang
Action, Crime, Thriller
2018, South Korea
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