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Jong-suk Lee
Jong-suk Lee Jong-suk Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Jong-suk Lee

Jong-suk Lee

Jong-suk Lee

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Negotiation 6.9
The Negotiation (2018)
Law and the City 6.4
Law and the City (2025)
The Remarried Empress 0.0
The Remarried Empress (2026)

Filmography

The Remarried Empress
The Remarried Empress
Drama, Romantic 2026, South Korea
Law and the City 6.4
Law and the City
Drama, 2025, South Korea
The Negotiation 6.9
The Negotiation Hyeob-sang
Action, Crime, Thriller 2018, South Korea
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