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Lam Thanh My
Lam Thanh My Lam Thanh My
Kinoafisha Persons Lam Thanh My

Lam Thanh My

Lam Thanh My

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Blood Moon Feast 8 8.1
The Blood Moon Feast 8 (2026)
Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass 7.5
Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass (2015)
The Ancestral 4.8
The Ancestral (2022)

Filmography

The Blood Moon Feast 8 8.1
The Blood Moon Feast 8 Blood Moon Rite 8
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2026, Viet Nam
The Ancestral 4.8
The Ancestral Bóng Ðè
Horror 2022, Viet Nam
Watch trailer
Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass 7.5
Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass Tôi thay hoa vàng trên co xanh
Drama, History 2015, Viet Nam
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