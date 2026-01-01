Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lam Thanh My
Lam Thanh My
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lam Thanh My
Lam Thanh My
Lam Thanh My
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
The Blood Moon Feast 8
(2026)
7.5
Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass
(2015)
4.8
The Ancestral
(2022)
Filmography
8.1
The Blood Moon Feast 8
Blood Moon Rite 8
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2026, Viet Nam
4.8
The Ancestral
Bóng Ðè
Horror
2022, Viet Nam
Watch trailer
7.5
Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass
Tôi thay hoa vàng trên co xanh
Drama, History
2015, Viet Nam
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree