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Poster of The Blood Moon Feast 8
Kinoafisha Films The Blood Moon Feast 8

The Blood Moon Feast 8

, 2026
Blood Moon Rite 8
Viet Nam / Comedy, Drama, Horror
Poster of The Blood Moon Feast 8

Synopsis

A belittled director faces his ultimate challenge: filming a 35-minute movie in one single take. Amidst chaotic mishaps from the cast, he must succeed to regain respect from his art-loving daughter.

Cast

Lien Binh Phat
Lam Thanh My
Lam Thanh My
Hong-Anh
Van Son
Le Khanh
Miu Le
Director Phan Gia Nhat Linh
Composer Tran Huu Tuan Bach
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Viet Nam
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2026
Production Anh Teu Studio, Chanh Phuong Phim, HKFilm
Also known as
Blood Moon Rite 8, The Blood Moon Feast 8, Đại Tiệc Trăng Máu 8

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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