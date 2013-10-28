Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mert Ege Ak
Mert Ege Ak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mert Ege Ak
Mert Ege Ak
Mert Ege Ak
Date of Birth
28 October 2013
Age
12 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Two Words, One Wish
(2025)
5.2
In Good Hands 2
(2024)
5.2
Aktris
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
7
Two Words, One Wish
Iki Dünya Bir Dilek
Romantic
2025, Turkey
Watch trailer
5.3
In Good Hands 2
Sen Büyümeye Bak
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
5.2
Aktris
Drama, Thriller
2023, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree