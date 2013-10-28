Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mert Ege Ak
Mert Ege Ak Mert Ege Ak
Kinoafisha Persons Mert Ege Ak

Mert Ege Ak

Mert Ege Ak

Date of Birth
28 October 2013
Age
12 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Two Words, One Wish 7.0
Two Words, One Wish (2025)
In Good Hands 2 5.2
In Good Hands 2 (2024)
Aktris 5.2
Aktris (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Two Words, One Wish 7
Two Words, One Wish Iki Dünya Bir Dilek
Romantic 2025, Turkey
Watch trailer
In Good Hands 2 5.3
In Good Hands 2 Sen Büyümeye Bak
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
Aktris 5.2
Aktris
Drama, Thriller 2023, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more