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Neel Rønholt
Neel Rønholt Neel Rønholt
Kinoafisha Persons Neel Rønholt

Neel Rønholt

Neel Rønholt

Date of Birth
17 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

A Perfectly Normal Family 6.8
A Perfectly Normal Family (2020)
The Angel Maker 6.4
The Angel Maker (2023)
Min søsters børn i Ægypten 4.7
Min søsters børn i Ægypten (2004)

Filmography

The Angel Maker 6.4
The Angel Maker Englemageren
Crime 2023, Denmark
Watch trailer
A Perfectly Normal Family 6.8
A Perfectly Normal Family En helt almindelig familie
Drama, Family 2020, Denmark
Min søsters børn i Ægypten 4.7
Min søsters børn i Ægypten Min søsters børn i Ægypten
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2004, Denmark
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