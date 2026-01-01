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Filmography
Neel Rønholt
Neel Rønholt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neel Rønholt
Neel Rønholt
Neel Rønholt
Date of Birth
17 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
A Perfectly Normal Family
(2020)
6.4
The Angel Maker
(2023)
4.7
Min søsters børn i Ægypten
(2004)
Filmography
6.4
The Angel Maker
Englemageren
Crime
2023, Denmark
Watch trailer
6.8
A Perfectly Normal Family
En helt almindelig familie
Drama, Family
2020, Denmark
4.7
Min søsters børn i Ægypten
Min søsters børn i Ægypten
Family, Comedy, Adventure
2004, Denmark
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