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Matthew Jure
Matthew Jure
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Jure
Matthew Jure
Matthew Jure
Date of Birth
29 December 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Tunnel
(2013)
5.3
The Ghost Writer
(2022)
Filmography
5.3
The Ghost Writer
The Ghost Writer
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8
The Tunnel
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, Great Britain/France
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