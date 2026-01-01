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Matthew Jure
Matthew Jure Matthew Jure
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Jure

Matthew Jure

Matthew Jure

Date of Birth
29 December 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Tunnel 8.0
The Tunnel (2013)
The Ghost Writer 5.3
The Ghost Writer (2022)

Filmography

The Ghost Writer 5.3
The Ghost Writer The Ghost Writer
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
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The Tunnel 8
The Tunnel
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, Great Britain/France
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