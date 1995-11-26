Maximilian Beck

Menu
Date of Birth
26 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Zone of Interest (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Zone of Interest The Zone of Interest
Drama, History, War 2023, Poland / Great Britain / USA
