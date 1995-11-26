Menu
Maximilian Beck
Date of Birth
26 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
7.4
The Zone of Interest
(2023)
Filmography
7.4
The Zone of Interest
The Zone of Interest
Drama, History, War
2023, Poland / Great Britain / USA
