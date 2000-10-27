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Lucie Zhang
Lucie Zhang Lucie Zhang
Kinoafisha Persons Lucie Zhang

Lucie Zhang

Lucie Zhang

Date of Birth
27 October 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Paris, 13th District 6.8
Paris, 13th District (2021)
A Real Job 6.7
A Real Job (2023)
Captives 5.6
Captives (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Real Job 6.7
A Real Job Un métier sérieux
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
Captives 5.6
Captives Captives
Drama, History, Thriller 2023, France
Watch trailer
Paris, 13th District 6.8
Paris, 13th District Les Olympiades
Drama 2021, France
Watch trailer
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