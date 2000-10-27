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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lucie Zhang
Lucie Zhang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucie Zhang
Lucie Zhang
Lucie Zhang
Date of Birth
27 October 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Paris, 13th District
(2021)
6.7
A Real Job
(2023)
5.6
Captives
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2021
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.7
A Real Job
Un métier sérieux
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
5.6
Captives
Captives
Drama, History, Thriller
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Paris, 13th District
Les Olympiades
Drama
2021, France
Watch trailer
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