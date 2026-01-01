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Makita Samba
Makita Samba Makita Samba
Kinoafisha Persons Makita Samba

Makita Samba

Makita Samba

Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Paris, 13th District 6.8
Paris, 13th District (2021)
Kika 6.4
Kika (2025)
The Bunker Game 4.3
The Bunker Game (2022)

Filmography

Kika 6.4
Kika Kika
Comedy, Drama 2025, Belgium / France
The Bunker Game 4.3
The Bunker Game The Bunker Game
Horror 2022, Italy / France
Watch trailer
Paris, 13th District 6.8
Paris, 13th District Les Olympiades
Drama 2021, France
Watch trailer
No Limit
No Limit
Drama, Action, Adventure 2012, France
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