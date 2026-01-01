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Filmography
Makita Samba
Makita Samba
Kinoafisha
Persons
Makita Samba
Makita Samba
Makita Samba
Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.8
Paris, 13th District
(2021)
6.4
Kika
(2025)
4.3
The Bunker Game
(2022)
Filmography
6.4
Kika
Kika
Comedy, Drama
2025, Belgium / France
4.3
The Bunker Game
The Bunker Game
Horror
2022, Italy / France
Watch trailer
6.8
Paris, 13th District
Les Olympiades
Drama
2021, France
Watch trailer
No Limit
Drama, Action, Adventure
2012, France
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