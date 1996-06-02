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About
Filmography
Chuxuan Liu
Chuxuan Liu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chuxuan Liu
Chuxuan Liu
Chuxuan Liu
Date of Birth
2 June 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.8
Rusty Blade
(2022)
5.7
Hua Mulan
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2022
2020
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
5.8
Rusty Blade
Rusty Blade
Action, Crime, Drama
2022, China
Watch trailer
5.7
Hua Mulan
Hua Mulan
Action
2020, China
Watch trailer
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