Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Chuxuan Liu
Chuxuan Liu Chuxuan Liu
Kinoafisha Persons Chuxuan Liu

Chuxuan Liu

Chuxuan Liu

Date of Birth
2 June 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Rusty Blade 5.8
Rusty Blade (2022)
Hua Mulan 5.7
Hua Mulan (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rusty Blade 5.8
Rusty Blade Rusty Blade
Action, Crime, Drama 2022, China
Watch trailer
Hua Mulan 5.7
Hua Mulan Hua Mulan
Action 2020, China
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more