Michele Bravi
Michele Bravi
Date of Birth
19 December 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.5
Amanda
(2022)
Filmography
Drama
6.5
Amanda
Drama
2022, Italy
