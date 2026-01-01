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Michel Perron
Michel Perron Michel Perron
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Perron

Michel Perron

Michel Perron

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Sticky 6.9
The Sticky (2024)
The Velveteen Rabbit 6.3
The Velveteen Rabbit (2009)
Where the Money Is 6.2
Where the Money Is (2000)

Filmography

The Sticky 6.9
The Sticky
Drama, Comedy 2024, Canada
Timescape 5.4
Timescape Timescape
Sci-Fi, Family 2022, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
The Velveteen Rabbit 6.3
The Velveteen Rabbit The Velveteen Rabbit
Animation, Drama, Family 2009, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Where the Money Is 6.2
Where the Money Is Where the Money Is
Crime, Drama, Comedy 2000, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Lassie 5.9
Lassie
Family 1997, Canada
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