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About
Filmography
Michel Perron
Michel Perron
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Perron
Michel Perron
Michel Perron
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Sticky
(2024)
6.3
The Velveteen Rabbit
(2009)
6.2
Where the Money Is
(2000)
Filmography
6.9
The Sticky
Drama, Comedy
2024, Canada
5.4
Timescape
Timescape
Sci-Fi, Family
2022, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Velveteen Rabbit
The Velveteen Rabbit
Animation, Drama, Family
2009, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Where the Money Is
Where the Money Is
Crime, Drama, Comedy
2000, USA / Germany / Great Britain
5.9
Lassie
Family
1997, Canada
Show more
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